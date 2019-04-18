ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Stray Rescue of St. Louis says 10 puppies need a foster home after they were found in a large U-Haul box along the side of the road.
The organization said someone spotted the box Wednesday night and saw 10 starving puppies inside before taking them to Stray Rescue.
The dogs were covered with ticks, and treated for dehydration and round worm.
Stray Rescue says the puppies need foster homes until they are spayed or neutered and put up for adoption. The organization added it they cannot stay at the shelter.
Anyone interested in providing a foster home can apply by clicking here, emailing adoption@strayrescue.org or calling 314-771-6121.
