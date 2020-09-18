O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Fort Zumwalt West High School played its fourth football game of the season and second home game Friday night.
While schools in St. Louis County haven't played any football games yet, schools in St. Charles County have played enough to evaluate how well their safety protocols are doing to prevent the spread of the virus.
Fort Zumwalt West Activities Director Neil Nowack told News 4 that players and coaches have done a great job of following the safety guidelines.
"That's why we're still having a season because everyone's willing to go that extra mile to make those sacrifices to be here," Nowack said.
Fort Zumwalt West has quarantined four players this season but hasn't had any players test positive for the coronavirus.
"I think they're doing the best they can to keep it as safe as possible and we hope that it continues," said Jennifer Burnham, the mother of a cheerleader.
At games, only a limited number of tickets are sold to allow for social distancing in the stands and masks are required.
Nowack said at halftime each team is split in half and then sent to separate area to limit the number of players and coaches in the locker rooms. During the games, players are supposed to stand at assigned places on the sidelines to prevent them from gathering closely into larger groups.
Since ticket sales are limited, parents of students in the band and dance team can attend just for the halftime performances and stand on the track for social distancing purposes.
Nowack said when he hears of sports teams having outbreaks of players testing positive or football teams in other counties being quarantined, it's another chance to stress that the safety guidelines are keeping the season going.
"If they didn't want to follow those things, it would get to the point where we wouldn't be able to allow spectators or we wouldn't be able to have the games," he said. Overall the students and coaches have done a good job, Nowack said.
If there are any lessons to be learned, he said it was to limit the number of members of the media in the press box and the need to keep stressing to cheerleaders and football players on the sidelines to keep their distance from one another, even during exciting times in the game.
