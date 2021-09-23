O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Several dozen parents of students in the Fort Zumwalt School District rallied outside the district headquarters Thursday morning, upset with a new 30-day mask mandate.

After two hours of public comment from both sides on Monday, the school board voted 4 to 3 in favor of a 30-day mask mandate policy. It will be revisited at the next meeting on Oct. 18.

"It's not just the health of our kids we've got to think of. The mental well-being, the educational well-being by being in school and being able to be heard and have a face," said Billy Sullivan, who has two children enrolled in the district.

Superintendent Bernard DuBray said the board's decision was what it felt would best protect students in the short term.

"With the masks, with everybody masked up, we'll have more modified quarantines where kids can come to school and serve their quarantine at home," he said.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, 86 students have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks. Of those cases, 18 are confirmed to be connected to school. As a result, .48% of the student body has tested positive in the last 14 days and .1% of those cases are linked to school.

"I think the numbers are stabilized. I think they will be very similar to where we are now in terms of positive cases, quarantines and things like that," said DuBray.

When asked why a mask mandate is needed if cases are stabilizing, DuBray said several of the board members sympathized with some of the comments made during Monday's meeting.

"I think the board heard the comments for two hours before their vote was taken and I think it resonated with some people that they would be safer and more kids would be in school with the modified quarantine and I think they, the majority acted on what they thought was best for kids," DuBray said.

Chace, a sixth-grader in the district, said the first day at school wearing a mask was a difficult adjustment for him and other students.

"It's very distracting whenever you're trying to do work, it gets in your way. If you're chewing gum, it all gets up in your eyes, the peppermint, it's annoying," he said.

The district is hopeful with the new mask policy in place, any student who may come into close contact with a student who has tested positive will be able to continue coming to school and quarantine at home.

Previously, any student who encountered a person who tested positive would be forced to quarantine for 10 days at home.

"As a general rule you do not quarantine healthy people and in the community at large we don't quarantine healthy people," said Senator Bob Onder, who represents St. Charles County. "We're just picking on our kids because they're easy targets, we know where they are, they're right there in the school room."

1.3% of the district's student body is currently in quarantine due to close contact. .75% of those students are in quarantine due to an exposure at school.

"There were a few kids with the masks down because they couldn't tolerate it and there were some kids that wanted to go home early because of the masks," said Chace, the sixth-grader.

DuBray said during his visit to multiple school buildings on Thursday, he observed students and staff complying with the new mask mandate, which he hopes will continue.