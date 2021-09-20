ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - All students and staff will soon be required to wear masks in the Fort Zumwalt School District.
The school board voted Monday night to require mask wearing. The policy goes into effect Thursday and means all students, from pre-K through high school seniors, will be required to wear a mask. The mandate also applies to staff members.
The final vote was 4-3.
