ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County mom is pleading for her child’s school to make students follow mask guidelines.
The CDC says students should wear masks on buses, but this Fort Zumwalt mom says that’s not happening.
Leigh Kaufman says she has Graves Disease, an immune disorder, and that’s one reason why her family including her 5th grade daughter is worried about COVID.
“She is a very caring child, she wants to see me healthy. One day she told me she wants to wear her mask to keep you and dad healthy,” said Kaufman.
Kaufman says other students aren’t wearing their masks on buses in the Fort Zumwalt School District.
“Before she got on the school bus, she informed me about half of the students on the school bus were not wearing their masks on the school bus...with it being federally mandated, that was a little bit of a concern for me as a parent,” said Kaufman.
The district superintendent offered Leigh some reassurance that they are trying to follow the federal mandate.
“I think in the hot weather sometimes people take advantage of it, but we'll remind everybody so we get back on target,” said Superintendent Dr. Bernard Dubray.
It’s something other districts admit they’re struggling with. In Bourbon, Missouri, the Crawford County superintendent says it’s too hot on the buses to wear masks.
News 4 checked with other districts and asked about masking on buses. Rockwood says if they have an issue they will work with each individual student and their parents to make sure the student complies. Parkway says it would address it with the bus driver first and then the student. The Hazelwood School District has had a mask mandate in place since last March and they say it’s really not been an issue.
Kaufman says she’s grateful the district responded so quickly to her concern.
“The principal called me and that was a rather reassuring conversation. She let me know that they will be doing morning and afternoon announcements as a reminder for the kids and as well as talked to the bus drivers," she said.
The federal mandate requiring masks on public transportation, including public school buses, was extended until Jan. 2022.
