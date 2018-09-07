ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Fort Zumwalt East High School student is accused of making a terrorist threat through the Snapchat app.
Parker Zollner, 17, allegedly made comments on his Snapchat account about bringing a gun to school on Thursday, Sept. 6. The “snaps” were then shared with an unknown amount of people, according to the St. Peters Police Department.
When he was arrested at his home, the eleventh-grader reportedly told officers he was joking and did not intend to hurt or scare anyone.
"Clearly, this is one example of how something that may have started out as someone trying to be funny turned into a situation where hundreds and hundreds of people were very scared," said St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar.
Over 400 students were checked out of school due to Zollner's "snap", according to Lohmar.
Police said no weapons were located or were believed to have been at the high school during any point in regards to the investigation.
Zollner was charged with terrorist threat-second degree. His bond was set at $5,000.
