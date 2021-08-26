ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Fort Zumwalt bus driver claims she was forced to resign after telling students on her bus they could take their masks off because of the heat.

This would have been Melissa Hewitt’s third year as a bus driver with the Fort Zumwalt School District. It was a job she loved being a part of every day.

“I was torn up more about leaving the kids. The district job…I don’t want to say it didn’t matter, but I miss the kids more,” said Hewitt.

On Monday, the bus driver says conditions on the bus were extreme, especially as she says not many school buses have air conditioning installed. She documented temperatures exceeding 105 degrees inside the vehicle during the day, as she was getting ready to pick up students after class.

When it came time to take students home, she made a decision.

"None of our kids should be subjected to this,” said Hewitt. "I told the kids, if you feel like you are going to throw up, if you feel like you are going to pass out, take the mask off. Could I have worded it, 'Take it down, put it below your chin,' There's a million other ways I could've worded it."

As it stands, face masks are required by federal law to be worn on public transportation, which includes people ages two and older on buses run by private or public schools. However, Hewitt says she was worried about student’s safety in a different way.

"And so, I posted to the parents [on Facebook] that I was allowing my kids to do that. Because to me, heat stroke and heat exhaustion is more of an imminent threat to them and their health than COVID-19,” said Hewitt.

Hewitt says the district told her she violated policy by posting as a representative of the district on social media, which she is not authorized to do. She believes that was used as an excuse following some parent backlash over her decision to give students a choice to wear their masks.

By Wednesday, she says she was forced to resign.

“I had two options, I could either be fired and have it negatively impacted [on my record] or I could resign,” she said. “They’ll give me a good referral, I get to have my unemployment and I get to keep my benefits until the end of the month.”

A Fort Zumwalt district spokesperson told News 4 that the claims that was she was fired for “complaining about heat and masks on school buses,” is not true.

The district has a written resignation on file for this driver and is unable to comment further on a personnel matter.

Parents on social media have both come to and against Hewitt’s defense since her resignation. Hewitt says she never would have suggested students take their masks off on the bus if it was not as hot inside the bus as it was this week.

Lindi Williford, a parent in the Wentzville School District, set up a GoFundMe to help Hewitt after learning she lost her job as a bus driver.

“I don’t put my kids on the bus right now because I don’t want them wearing masks, so I wanted her story to get out,” said Williford. “I think it’s shocking and unacceptable that these kids are required to wear a mask and that bus drivers are required to wear a mask when there’s a heat advisory outside.”

However, parents like Leigh Kaufman, raised concerns about her child being on a Fort Zumwalt bus where students were not wearing masks. Kaufman, who has Graves Disease, an immune disorder, says it remains important for her 5th grade daughter to continue to mask up.

“She is a very caring child, she wants to see me healthy. One day she told me she wants to wear her mask to keep you and dad healthy,” said Kaufman.

In the wake of this controversy, News 4 asked Dr. Ken Haller, an SLU Pediatrician at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon, whether students are safe wearing masks during instances of extreme heat.

“Wearing a mask is not going to affect a child in terms of something like heat exhaustion,” said Haller. “It only covers a small part of our body and most of the heat we lose through our body, we lose through the skin, we lose through other modalities.”

Dr. Haller also says heat exhaustion in children is mostly seen when they perform physically activity outside.

“I have actually never seen a kid with heat exhaustion that happen to because they were on a bus, because they were in a hot school building or something like that,” he said. “It is almost always kids who are outside on hot days being very active.”

Dr. Haller says what is important now is to be masked especially since some kids cannot be vaccinated.

"Unfortunately, with this Delta variant, kids are getting a little sicker than they were originally,” said Haller. “This Delta variant is a little harder on them. Most of them still do well, but some of them do not. And so it’s important to protect our youngest kids."

The Fort Zumwalt School District did issue an additional response in relation to wearing masks on buses:

The heat alert that has been in effect for the past week has caused school buses to be hotter than normal. At the same time, a federal mandate requires all passengers on public transportation, including school buses, to wear masks during transport. Fort Zumwalt instructs all drivers to lower windows for optimum airflow during their routes. Students can bring water on school buses for the ride and take “mask breaks” if needed. However, the federal guidelines require all on board to mask for the majority of the ride.

The district appreciates the cooperation from students, parents and staff as we continue to provide transportation for about 12,000 students each day.