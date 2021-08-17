WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Fort Leonard Wood leaders are asking for help finding a missing soldier.
Specialist Joshua J. Morrison was last seen in the area of Ruby’s Landing after kayaking on the Gasconade River. First responders from Fort Leonard Wood, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and the Waynesville Fire Department are working together for search and rescue operations along the river.
Anyone with information regarding Specialist Morrison’s whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement at 537-596-6141.
