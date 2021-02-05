CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A former youth soccer coach accused of raping a player in St. Louis and St. Charles counties pleaded guilty Friday.

Pat McVey pleaded guilty to one count of statutory rape and two counts of statutory sodomy. Under his plea, he could serve up to 14 years in prison. He also can have no contact with the victim and can't be involved a sports program. He is also sentenced to five years probation.

McVey had been a coach with the Lou Fusz Soccer Club. He was accused of sending sexual text messages to a 16-year-old between March and June 2020. Court documents state he raped the player at his St. Charles County home and at the Kirkwood home of the victim's father.