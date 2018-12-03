ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) - A former sports doctor was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail and five years of probation for sexually abusing several patients at two different St. Louis County offices.
In October, Howard Setzer pleaded guilty in St. Charles County Court to two counts of sodomy, four counts of sexual abuse and four counts of assault abusing several women at his O’Fallon, Mo. office.
According to court documents, seven woman said Setzer inappropriately touched them at the Richmond Heights and Creve Coeur offices of Mid-County Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine.
In 2016, Melissa Garanzini, who was 19 at the time, recorded a visit with Setzer after she got "a strange feeling." She visited Setzer because she was having back problem.
“He was really nice, but it just felt weird. Kind of like how he would talk to me and he would ask me questions such as ‘What are you up to and what are you doing tonight?’ Garanzini said.
Garanzini described the second appointment as weirder than her first visit, saying he seemed to caress her hips. She felt something wasn’t right.
That's when she set her phone down on a chair and started recording.
During the video the former doctor is seen rubbing his crotch.
Setzer is facing civil lawsuits by some of the victims.
