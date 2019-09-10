ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former eastern Missouri police lieutenant has been sentenced to two months in prison for stealing from a law enforcement association.
A federal judge on Tuesday also ordered 48-year-old Paul Kesterson of Washington to pay $25,556 in restitution. Kesterson pleaded guilty to fraud in June.
Read: Kesterson pleads guilty to stealing law enforcement funds
Kesterson managed the funds of the St. Louis Area Law Enforcement Exploring Association while serving as its director from February 2018 through April. An investigation began after a bank official called the assistant director about a late credit card payment.
The investigation found that Kesterson had been using the organization's account to make personal purchases. No one else was involved.
