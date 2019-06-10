ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A former Washington, Missouri police lieutenant pled guilty Monday to charges of stealing funds from a law enforcement association.
48-year-old Paul Kesterson was the director of the St. Louis Area Law Enforcement Exploring Association (STLEEA) from February 2018 to April 2019.
As director of STLEEA, Kesterman was issued a credit and debit card so he could use money from the organization’s checking account to help fund operations.
He controlled all of STLEEA’s finances and managed their explorer academy training.
Suspicions were aroused when the assistant director received a call from U.S. Bank regarding a late credit card payment, and an investigation revealed Kesterson had been using the organization’s account to make personal purchases.
In total, Kesterson stole $29,000 of STLEEA funds.
The investigation did not show that any other officers with the Washington Police Department or any other agency were involved.
Kesterson will be sentenced on September 10. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years and a fine of up to $250,000.
