ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After weather shutdown this week's SpaceX launch, Saturday two astronauts will make a second attempt.
Part of the team making sure they get off the ground safely is a former Wash U baseball player.
Brian Cizek has gone from the field to the launch pad and he's now a meteorologist for the 45th space wing.
He says rockets can trigger lightning strikes in certain weather conditions, which can make the launch dangerous for the astronauts onboard and the people watching nearby.
"So it might look like the weather is okay, but we have science and explicit rules to make sure we don't induce a lightning strike as that rocket is shooting through the atmosphere " Cizek said.
He says tomorrow's launch is a hard hit time - meaning the weather has to be perfect right at 3:22 p.m. eastern or the launch will have to be postponed to Sunday.
