WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The former Warren County Assessor is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Wendy Nordwald is charged with 15 counts of stealing of more than $750. Authorities allege she wrote nearly 200 Missouri State Assessor Association checks to herself between 2011 and 2020. The checks totaled more than $250,00.
When she learned that missing funds from the Missouri State Assessor Association were being investigated, police say she transferred more than $46,000 back to the association and then asked for the investigation to stop. Authorities accuse her of providing the association with falsified bank statements when the association asked her to turn over financial documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.