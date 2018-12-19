ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Former Vatterott students say they are still searching for answers.

“You can’t get in touch with nobody at all,” said Kelvin Polk.

Many in the mechanic and HVAC programs say they have expensive belongings locked inside after the school abruptly closed its doors Monday.

“I got all my tools, the tools inside,” said Polk.

What’s next for Vatterott College students? The sudden closure of Vatterott College campuses across the country is also affecting students at L’ecole Culinare, a culinary school.

Polk, an HVAC student, says he has tools worth at least $1,000 locked inside at the Fairview Heights campus.

“It’s just frustrating because when you’re trying to do something and do something positive and get the door slammed in your face,” said Polk.

In St. Louis County, Estephan Galvan says his classmate’s car is locked inside the Sunset Hill automotive campus.

“Frustrated, very frustrated trying to figure out how they’re going to get them back,” said Galvan.

Both students say their calls go unanswered and they don’t knew what to do.

News 4 spoke with an instructor at the Sunset Hills location and they say they’re aware students belongings are still inside.

That instructor says the director of the program is working to coordinate with corporate on when they can get inside.

But he says the problem is they haven’t heard anything in the last two days.

The Better Business Bureau said they are looking into this issue and other issues associated with this closure. They plan on releasing steps students can take to help them get out of this situation.