ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Troubles from 2018 are carrying over into 2019 for former Vatterott College employees.

The school abruptly closed on December 17, leaving employees without a job and without benefits like health insurance.

"I'm getting very low on the high blood pressure one," said Nancy Brown, a former Vatterott employee who takes several daily medications.

Brown says employees were blindsided when the school closed, leaving them without jobs or insurance.

"My God. How are we going to get our prescriptions?" she thought.

Medicine isn't the only problem.

"My supervisor had hip replacement surgery scheduled for the 26th. Out of luck. No insurance," said Brown.

Brown says she worked for the college for 13 years and was shocked that employees were given no direction after the closure.

On its now skeleton website, there are few resources for employees. The school posted that the benefits plan was discontinued so there is not a COBRA option. It recommends employees look to their spouse, or the federal exchange for coverage.

But getting coverage elsewhere, hasn't been so easy. Brown says employees got an impersonal letter after the school announced it closed but it is not specifically addressed to anyone, nor is it signed by anyone.

"Using that letter has been a little difficult because it's generic and the response I get is 'Well it's not addressed to you, how do we know it's for you and this is what happened?" said Brown.

The college's website also notes employees will not receive severance pay, and they will only be paid for accrued and unused PTO when required by law.

As far as new jobs, the website lists a few email addresses and links to other community colleges and tech programs in the area but Brown says she could have found more information on a Google search.

Still, she is hopeful she will get back on her feet in 2019.

"Hopefully get some insurance and find another job," said Brown