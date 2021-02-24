ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A special prosecutor has been assigned to the McCloskey case.

Former U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan is confirmed to have been appointed to the case. Callahan served as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri from 2010 to 2017. He also served as a circuit judge and a prosecutor in Cole County.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner was dismissed from the case after the couple filed a motion to remove her office from the case over fundraising emails she sent during her re-election campaign that mentioned the McCloskeys.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey were indicted on one count each of unlawful use of a weapon for pointing guns at protestors June 28 when a crowd marched down Portland Place, a private street in the Central West End, on their way to demonstrate against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

The couple was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, a felony. That tampering charge stems from a pistol, seen in Patricia McCloskey’s hands, which was turned over to police days after the incident. The indictments say the couple altered it, saying doing so "impaired and obstructed the prosecution."

The McCloskeys have pleaded not guilty, and their attorney Joel Schwartz has called the case “persecution.”