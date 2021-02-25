FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Martini Williams says she couldn’t believe what she was hearing after management at Bruce Court Apartments in Florissant said she owed rent on a condemned unit.
Back in November, Williams’ apartment building was destroyed after a grease fire started in a neighboring unit. The building was immediately condemned and Williams has been living with family since then.
“That day our lease should have been in void,” Williams said. However, she said property management told her she would still have to pay for next month’s rent.
“I am very angry with them because that is crazy," Williams said. "That’s definitely some slums.”
News 4 found Bruce Courts are owned by a company called STL Bruce LLC. We reached out to their corporate office and a spokesperson said they had no comment. Williams provided News 4 with a voicemail from management at Bruce Court asking her to provide rent for December.
Arch City Defenders Housing attorney Lee Camp says this type of action from landlords is all too common and illegal. “These are the types of cases that we see frequently,” Camp said.
He said tenants can withhold their rent in situations like this while being protected under what’s called the implied warranty of habitability. They’re laws to protect renters from living in unsafe conditions.
Camps said renters in disputes should follow certain steps to address grievances. He said tenants should put the complaint in writing. Then give the landlord a timeframe to address the issues. If the needs aren’t met then, he suggests hiring an attorney.
Arch City Defenders and Legal Services of Eastern Missouri provide pro bono work in cases like these.
