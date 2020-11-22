FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Ferguson Police Department is searching for two men accused of crashing into a school counselor with a stolen car.
Sharon Paulette-Selvey said she’s worked in the Ferguson-Florissant School District for over 20 years. Friday, she said she’d just finished dropping off a care package for a family in the district who’d recently lost their son to gun violence. Selvey said she turned onto Airport Road, near Dade Avenue when a white truck came speeding up behind her.
“I’d happen to look up in my rearview mirror and I said 'Lord he’s not going to be able to stop,' so the next thing I know, I was flying across the street trying to keep control of the car as much as I could,” Selvey said.
Selvey said her car came to a halt down the street. The sides were dented and every window was shattered. She said a group of bystanders yanked on her car doors that were jammed, trying to get her out.
“The first thing I heard when my door popped open was a voice from the past, saying 'that’s Ms. Selvey, Ms. Selvey, are you ok?'” Selvey said.
Ophelia Dixson, now 33 years old, said she heard the crash from her home nearby. She remembered Selvey from her days in elementary school. She said she confided in Ms. Selvey after her sister was hit by a car over 20 years ago.
“She just you know, calmed me down and I just will never forget her for that,” Dixson said.
Selvey was taken to the hospital with glass near her eye, scrapes and bruises.
Ferguson Police said speeding along Airport Road is an ongoing issue. The department said officers are stationed to patrol that area for speeders when they have the manpower to do so. Investigators are still looking for the two suspects who ran from the stolen white truck.
Selvey said she’s grateful she survived and said this tragedy reminds her of how great her students are, past and present.
“I know that they have the capability of growing up and doing amazing things,” Selvey said.
