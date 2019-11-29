ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Remembered as a distinguished civil rights advocate, community leaders mourn the recent passing of James Buford.
Buford, a St. Louis native, served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis for nearly 30 years. He retired in 2013.
Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a tweet Friday Buford was a "strong leader of change" in the community.
Distinguished civil rights advocate and long time @ulstl President Jim Buford being remembered today as a strong leader of change in our community. Firm – Collaborative – Nice - Citizen of the Year – We will miss Jim, his warm smile, & seeing his distinguished bowties. RIP Jim pic.twitter.com/IpFTIBnNL3— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) November 29, 2019
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis mourns the passing of former President and CEO Dr. James H. Buford. Our deepest sympathy and prayers go out to his wife Mrs. Susan Buford and family. pic.twitter.com/MmMWyEYi7Z— ulstl (@ulstl) November 29, 2019
The St. Louis Branch of the NAACP acknowledges Buford's accomplishments while at the Urban League by stating he was the first CEO to receive a five-star rating of any affiliate in the country.
“Jim Buford was a giant in the St. Louis Community that served with distinction and honor in countless roles impacting countless people," said Current President and CEO of the Urban League, Michael P. Michael Patrick McMillan." I meet Mr. Buford when I was a teenager 23 years ago and watched him work hard to create the legacy that he did. The Urban League Movement has lost another champion of justice.”
