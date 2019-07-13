ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At the XFL St. Louis Summer Showcase Saturday former St. Louis Ram Az-Zahir Hakim speaks to News 4’s Brooke Grimsley about why he wanted to join the XFL St. Louis staff as the wide receiver’s coach.
