ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A former St. Louis police officer pleaded guilty to conspiracy to accept bribes.
Cauncenet Brown, 42, received payments from Galina Davis, who is the wife of Dr. Mitchell Davis, a St. Louis chiropractor, for providing accident reports and information.
Brown, who was a St. Louis officer from 2003 to November 2011 and again from 2013 until 2015, worked with Officers Marlon Caldwell and Terri Owens to provide un-redacted accident reports to Davis, according to court documents.
The purpose of the conspiracy, according to prosecutors, was to financially benefit from more than $1.5 million in insurance payments at their chiropractic clinic on Lindell Blvd. specializing in car accidents.
“The ultimate purpose was to obtain patients and obtain insurance settlements,” said Reggie Harris, the Executive Assistant US Attorney.
Caldwell and Mark Taylor, who was also an officer, are awaiting trial on conspiracy and bribery charges.
Owens, Dr. Davis and Galina Davis are awaiting sentencing after previously pleading guilty.
Brown faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of not more than $250,000, or both.
