ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A former St. Louis City police officer is set to plead guilty to a charge related to the beating and arrest of undercover officer Luther Hall.
Christopher Myers is set to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge for damaging Hall's phone by throwing it. The plea agreement will give Myers a probation and no fine but a judge could reject the agreement. The plea hearing and sentencing are set for Jan. 5.
After nearly two days of deliberation, a jury has convicted Dustin Boone for depriving St. Louis detective Luther Hall of his civil rights during a violent arrest during protests in 2017.
Myers was charged with destruction of evidence with intent to impede an investigation but after nearly two days of deliberation in June, the jury was hung and remained deadlocked on Myers. The jury convicted former officer Dustin Boone for depriving Hall of his civil rights. Boone was charged with aiding and abetting the deprivation of Hall's rights under color of law.
Both officers were present the night Hall was attacked and arrested while working undercover during Stockley protests on September 17, 2017.
