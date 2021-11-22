ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A former St. Louis police officer has been sentenced for his role in the 2017 beating of a fellow officer.

In June, a jury convicted Dustin Boone for depriving St. Louis detective Luther Hall of his civil rights during a violent arrest during protests in 2017. When the verdict was read, Boone closed his eyes for several moments before staring straight ahead, motionless. Several of his family members wept, and his wife sobbed throughout the announcement.

His lawyers claim that Boone did not participate in the initial attack of Luther Hall but "only held him down later. Prosecutors were asking for 10 years in prison while Boone’s lawyers requested just 26 months. A judge sentenced him to 366 days in prison, one year plus one day.

Another former officer involved in the attack was sentenced to three years of probation and two consecutive weekends in jail. Bailey Colletta admitted that she lied to the FBI about what she saw during the attack.