ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials with the St. Louis Police Officers Association said a former St. Louis City officer and reverend has died from COVID-19.
Sources say Rev. Carl Smith, of the New Beginnings Missionary Baptist church and former officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, has died from complications caused by the novel coronavirus.
Smith was featured in a News 4 story in February and talked about his role as a lead mediator for the deescalation program with Better Family Life. Smith was outspoken in the community and called for peace in the midst of gun violence in St. Louis City. You can watch our report with Smith here.
In a Facebook post, Bishop Elijah Hankerson said Smith was "faithful and loyal and (being a former police officer) always looked out (personally) for my good and that of the Coalition. When he talked, we listened; because he was a man of great wisdom. I counted him as a personal friend. Pray for his entire family, especially Lady Geraldine Smith, who remains hospitalized."
As of Thursday afternoon, 13 people have died from COVID-19 in St. Louis City and 565 people had been infected.
