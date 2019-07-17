ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer has been accused of pepper spraying demonstrators outside of Busch Stadium during the Stockley protests in 2017.
William Olsten, 33, has been charged with three felony counts of third-degree assault for allegedly spraying three people without any clear warnings or orders to disperse.
According to court documents, Olsten, who was assigned to handle the series of protests around Sept. 29, was seen on video being restrained by another officer as he was confronted by a protester cursing and yelling at him. Olsten allegedly pulled away from the officer and pepper sprayed the protester and another nearby protester in the face without a clear warning to disperse or time to comply, according to charging documents.
READ: Lawsuit alleges police violated protesters rights during Stockley verdict protests
Video shows the former officer continue to dispense pepper spray to other protesters in the crowd including a woman in a wheel chair.
Olsten is also one of two officers charged in connection with a shooting outside of a South City bar in April, 2018.
