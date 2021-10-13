ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A verdict against a former St. Louis County police officer charged in the death of a young girl could be announced soon.
‘She flew in the air and came back down’; Officer who hit girl during chase was reportedly driving 29 MPH over speed limit
A 12-year-old girl was hit by a St. Louis County officer in a squad car near the North City-North County line Monday evening.
Preston Marquart was charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter in Akeelah Jackson’s death. Marquart was pursuing a car near the 8900 block of Halls Ferry Road in Oct 2019. Prosecutors said the former officer was going 58 mph in a 30 mph zone without lights and sirens. Before the officer could stop the speeding car, Jackson was hit by the squad car, according to police.
“You have to live every day, for the rest of your life, know you took the life of a 12-year-old child. Who hadn't really had the chance to experience life,” Jackson’s father Willie said.
Marquart faced a judge for that trial Tuesday. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said the judge is considering the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.