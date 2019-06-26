FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- A former St. Louis County dentist pleaded guilty Wednesday to falsifying statements to Medicare and distributing opioid drugs to a woman without a medical purpose.
Court documents show Bradley Seyer, 53, of Florissant, provided a woman over 14,000 units of Alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, Diazepam, Carisoprodol, Hydrocodone, and Tramadol within a 10 year period.
The woman would reportedly ask for the drugs in a text message and then Seyer would call in the prescriptions. Officials said Seyer maintained a personal relationship with the woman and gave her money, jewelry and took her on vacations.
According to court documents, records did not document all of her office visits and examinations before issuing some of the prescriptions.
The former dentist admitted the pair would take "street" and prescription drugs together.
According to investigators, the woman was depressed and had a history of mental illness. In 2018, the pair talked about her desire to commit suicide on several occasions.
In July of 2018, police said the unidentified woman died at her home of a fentanyl overdose. Police said the Seyer did not prescribe fentanyl to her.
“The diversion of licit opioids for illicit purposes is illegal no matter the circumstances and when carried out by a member of the medical community is nothing but irresponsible and dangerous. Medical professionals are trained to responsibly dispense opioids, and those who don’t violate every aspect of the oath to protect human life,” said Special Agent in Charge William Callahan of the DEA’s St. Louis Division. “This behavior is unlawful, which is why the DEA will continue our fight to expose violators, including those who operate behind the shield of a medical license.”
During the investigation, the former dentist admitted to prescribing Tramadol to the woman's father and gave five prescriptions to her under father's name. The medicine was paid for under his Medicare coverage, court records state.
Sentencing for Seyer is scheduled for Sept. 25.
