ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A former St. Louis city police officer pleaded guilty Friday to beating up a fellow officer working undercover during protests around St. Louis in September 2017.
Randy Hayes pleaded guilty to using unreasonable and excessive force against a fellow police officer who was working undercover during protests following the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley in 2017.
According to court documents, detective Luther Hall was working undercover when he said he was attacked and beaten by three fellow officers who believed him to be a protester. The accused officers are Hayes, Dustin Boone and Christopher Myers.
Boone and Myers pleaded not guilty.
In September of this year, a fourth St. Louis officer who was present during the incident, pleaded guilty to covering up the attack.
Documents state Hayes will have to forfeit his law enforcement certification in addition to facing a maximum of 10 years in prison.
The trial for Boone and Myers is set for December 2, 2019.
