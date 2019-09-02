ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Blues players and staff are enjoying their summer with the Stanley Cup.
Over the weekend, it was the original Blue's, Bobby Plager, day with the cup.
READ: Blues to honor Bobby Plager, officially retire No. 5
Plager took the cup to Bellerive Gardens Cemetery and visited the grave of his late brother Barclay. Surrounded by loved ones, Plager poured some beer out of the cup onto Barclay's gravesite.
Plager played 11 seasons with the Note and moved on to serve as the club's head coach.
From 1967-77, Barclay played 10 seasons. He passed away in 1988 after his battle from brain cancer.
