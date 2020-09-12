ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the president of a company that helps wildfire victims be able to rebuild their homes and their lives, there's no shortage of work for Matt LaVanchy.
"It breaks your heart, it really does. And we're just glad to be out here offering help to those who need it the most," he said.
LaVanchy is president and founder of Incident Management Solutions (IMS) in California. His company does incident management and project oversight to ensure that the property where homes burned down is properly cleaned up before rebuilding begins.
A former assistant fire chief with the Pattonville Fire Protection District, LaVanchy was also hazmat commander for St. Louis County. He was very involved in planning for any potential disaster if the underground fire at Bridgeton Landfill, reached the buried radioactive waste at West Lake Landfill.
"Worked with the JustMoms group, just trying to keep our community as safe as we could be. But also as informed as we could be with what was happening," LaVanchy said.
IMS has been involved with managing the cleanup of property in Paradise, Calif. The town was devastated in the Camp Fire in 2018. LaVanchy said it's vital that contractors who are doing the cleanup, do it properly and thoroughly because of the contamination left behind by the household chemicals that burned in the fire.
"If you don't have a proper cleanup for a family or homeowner to have a clean property to come back to to rebuild on then all they're doing is rebuilding their foundations, their homes on toxic ground," LaVanchy said.
LaVanchy said the smoke from the current wildfires has blotted out the sun at times and made the air hazardous to breath. But he said he feels good that the work his company is doing is helping wildfire victims rebuild their homes and their lives again.
