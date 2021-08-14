ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A former St. Louis Archbishop battling COVID-19 has been placed on a ventilator.
A statement from the Twitter account of Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke said "Cardinal Burke has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and is being assisted by a ventilator. Doctors are encouraged by his progress."
The 73-year-old was Archbishop of St. Louis from 2003 to 2008.
