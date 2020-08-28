ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis alderman was sentenced Friday to one year in federal prison for misusing more than $21,000 in campaign funds.
Larry Arnowitz, 66, pleaded guilty Friday to mail fraud. In addition to the prison sentence, he was sentenced to six months of house arrest and must pay back the money.
Federal prosecutors say the former Democratic alderman used campaign funds for his home mortgage and other personal expenses.
Arnowitz lied to donors about how the money was used and falsified financial reports, prosecutors said.
Arnowitz was first elected in 2011. He resigned in March, shortly after a federal indictment was announced.
