ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A former St. Ann Police Officer has been federally indicted for repeatedly kicking a man in 2019.
According to the indictment, Ellis Brown was working as an officer with the St. Ann Police Department on April 9, 2019 when he allegedly kicked a defenseless person during an arrest. The victim was injured as a result of the incident.
Brown is charged with deprivation of rights under color of law.
Before working for St. Ann, Brown was an officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and was also under fire for falsifying search warrants.
St. Ann Police Department announced Thursday on social media that Brown no longer works for the department. They also said they received no complaints about Brown during his employment with the department.
Brown was also one of two officers involved in the 2014 shooting death of Kajieme Powell.
Officers were called to investigate reports of Powell stealing an energy drink and snacks from a market. Powell had a knife, but critics claimed the officers didn't need to use deadly force.
The shooting came just 10 days after Michael Brown was fatally shot in Ferguson.
"When making an arrest, a police officer is given the authority to use only the level of force necessary," said Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI St. Louis Division. "In this case, Officer Ellis Brown is accused of using unreasonable force by repeatedly kicking an individual who was compliant and not posing a physical threat to anyone."
Brown made his initial appearance Thursday and pleaded not guilty.
