ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A former youth soccer coach is accused of raping a 16-year-old player.
Hugh Patrick McVey, 31, of St. Charles County allegedly sent sexual text messages to the 16-year-old between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020. The two then began to go out to eat together and hang out, according to court documents.
Court documents state that McVey raped the youth select soccer club player at his home in St. Charles County and later at the Kirkwood home of the victim's father.
McVey has been charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of statutory sodomy in St. Charles County, and one count of statutory rape and two counts of statutory sodomy in St. Louis County. Warrants were issued for his arrest in both counties and his bond has been set at $50,000.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that McVey was a former coach with the Lou Fusz Soccer Club.
McVey has been suspended by the team while multiple parties investigate the allegations, the club said.
In addition to the immediate suspension, the club took these actions:
· Reported it to the U.S. Center for SafeSport, who promptly suspended the coach’s license.
· Reported it to the Missouri Youth Soccer Association.
· Ensured U.S. Soccer was aware of the situation.
· Promptly communicated with parents about the situation.
The soccer club sent News 4 this statement:
"Lou Fusz Soccer Club cares deeply for our extraordinary players, their parents and our coaches. Consistent with this respect and our core values, we can offer the following statement in response to recent requests from media outlets. We received a report suggesting that a volunteer coach had an inappropriate relationship with a player who is on one of our teams. We cannot always foresee one individual’s failure to live up to his responsibilities as a coach and mentor. However, we take responsibility in screening coaches, requiring background checks and confirming coaching training and certifications through national organizations. In addition to preventative measures, our mandatory reporting system allowed us to take immediate action upon hearing initial reports of potential misconduct.
In our 28 years of operations, we have had an unblemished record of providing a safe and secure environment for our players and coaches. We have implemented many proactive measures to reduce the risk of misconduct, and we remain committed to constant reflection, evaluation and improvement. We will continue to work internally to focus on preserving the thousands of positive relationships we have with our teams, coaches, players and community. We are committed to making sure she and all our players feel safe and supported. We will reserve further comment while the investigations are ongoing."
