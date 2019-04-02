ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A former Saint Louis University's men's basketball coach has been selected Tuesday to be honored in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2019.
Rick Majerus was the Billikens' head coach through 2007-2012 and help guide the team to their first NCAA appearance in 12 years in 2012.
Majerus won 517 games in a 25-year career that included stints at Marquette, Ball State, Utah and Saint Louis. He reached the postseason 17 times, and his 12 NCAA Tournament appearances included a spot in the 1998 national championship game with Utah.
According to a press release, Majerus had eight players earn Academic All-Conference honors, the most by any Atlantic 10 Conference program during that span at SLU
Majerus passed away in December of 2012 following a leave of absence for the current season to deal with a heart condition.
The other inductees included Indiana University's Calbert Cheaney, Duke University's Shane Battier, Purdue University's Terry Dischinger, Providence College's Ernie DiGregorio, UNLV's Larry Johnson and Stanford's Todd Lichti. Former coaches Homer Drew and Lute Olson.
The official ceremony will be held on Nov. 24 in Kansas City, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.