ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Former St. Louis officer Randy Hays was sentenced to more than four years in prison Tuesday after being convicted in connection with the beating of undercover officer Luther Hall.
Hays is expected faced Judge Richerd Webber Tuesday afternoon for his involvement in the assault of Luther Hall. The 34-year-old was sentenced to 52 months. He faced up to 10 years in prison.
Hall was working undercover in downtown St. Louis during the 2017 Jason Stockley protests. Stockley, a former St. Louis officer, was accused of unjustly killing Anthony Lamar Smith, and his acquittal sparked several days of protests throughout the city. Hall was recording video on his phone when protesters, reportedly armed with hammers, bats and barbed wire, were maced and shot with pepper balls by police. The recording abruptly ended, and Hall said he was beaten by officers at the scene.
On Thursday, ex-police officer Bailey Colletta will face sentencing for giving a false testimony to cover up the attack during protests in 2017. Colletta admitted she lied to the FBI and a federal grand jury investigating the attack on Hall.
Dustin Boone was found guilty in June of aiding and abetting the deprivation of the victim’s civil rights under the color of law. His sentencing hearing is set for September 15, 2021.
