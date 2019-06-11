HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A former Shop with a Cop president is facing charges for stealing money and spending it on herself, police say.
35-year-old Angela McMunn, of De Soto, is facing three counts of receiving stolen property and one count of unlawful merchandising practices.
McMunn is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an organization that raised money for paralyzed Ballwin officer Mike Flamion, according to a probable cause statement.
McMunn help found the Shop with a Cop program in Jefferson County in 2015 with the goal of providing low income children the opportunity to Christmas shop with an officer.
She served as president of the organization until April 2018.
During her tenure, McMunn used more than $500 of Shop with a Cop funds in 2016 and more than $750 in 2017 for personal uses. According to court documents, she used the money for volleyball fees, subdivision dues, loan payments, etc.
In July 2016, McMunn used money from the proceeds of a charity for Officer Flamion for personal expenses. She is accused of using a Shop with a Cop bank account to purchase t-shirts showing support for Officer Flamion and selling them while advertising that all proceeds would go to Flamion and his family.
She did make a "large donation" to Flamion upon closing the account, but that she also used more than $500 of the proceeds for personal use.
McMunn was arrested Tuesday and her bond is set at $6,000.
Jeffco Shop with a Cop Board President Jessica Griffaw released a statement following the arrest of McMunn on their Facebook page:
"Jeffco Shop with a Cop was founded in August of 2016 for the purpose of providing underprivileged children with the opportunity to spend a day with an officer during the Christmas season buying present for the children and the child’s family. This past December almost 300 children participated in the program making in one of the biggest in the nation. In early 2018, after a board member stepped down, Jeffco Show with a Cop was reorganized, a new board was installed, and as part of that reorganization there was a changing of financial institutions and a financial review was conducted. It was discovered during this changeover procedure that there were irregularities with the finances. We immediately took this information and turned it over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department for investigation. The board sought advice from both legal and accounting professionals and has been operating under stricter financial safeguards since the restructuring and the discovery of these irregularities. Today it takes two people to withdraw funds from our account and the balances are reviewed by three people. In addition, we now receive an outside audit of our finances, which is conducted annually. We are saddened to learn that a former board member may have taken a portion of the donations that where intended to be used to help vulnerable children and their families. It’s hard for us to imagine the same person who put in so much effort to start the program in Jefferson County would deny underprivileged kids the opportunity to spend the day with an officer buying presents for the children and their families. While this incident was a setback, we are proud of our history of helping children and our program expansion over the past 18 months, and with the communities continued support, we will continue to make Christmas a little brighter for those that need it the most and be ever vigilant that all donations are used for the purposes for which intended.
As members of law enforcement, we are keenly aware that every person is entitled to the presumption of innocence. As it is our firm desire that this issue be resolved in accordance with the law and therefore we will have no other statements or comments to make until after this matter is concluded."
