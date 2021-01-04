ST. LOUIS (KMOV/AP) -- Former Missouri Senator John Danforth, a republican who endorsed Josh Hawley's 2018 run, blasted the senator for promoting "conspiracy theories" following his stance to object to certifying the 2020 presidential election results.
On Dec. 31, Hawley became the first senator to publicly vow to challenge the outcome of the election that cemented President-Elect Joe Biden's win. In a statement, Danforth said the strategy will "drive America even father apart by promoting conspiracy theories and stroking grievances."
Danforth supported Hawley in his 2018 campaign against Claire McCaskill. Danforth was among three of the former Republican U.S. senators from Missouri are urging Attorney General Josh Hawley to run for Senate.
Danforth's statement, in full, reads:
Citing my support for Josh Hawley's campaigns, a number of people have asked me to comment on his decision to challenge votes of the electoral college
Lending credence to Trump's false claim that the election was stolen is a highly destructive attack on our constitutional government. It is the opposite of conservative; it is radical. As one friend asked me, ‘What are my grandchildren to think of America if they are told that elections are fraudulent?
At a time of extreme polarization the populist strategy is to drive America even farther apart by promoting conspiracy theories and stoking grievances. We must reject this strategy and reclaim America's historic purpose of holding our diverse nation together as one people.
Hawley's move upended Washington, and pitted some republicans against themselves.
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas on Saturday announced a coalition of 11 senators and senators-elect who have been enlisted for Trump’s effort to subvert the will of American voters. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had urged his party not to try to overturn what nonpartisan election officials have concluded was a free and fair vote.
The group, which presented no new evidence of election problems, includes Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Steve Daines of Montana, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Mike Braun of Indiana, and Sens.-elect Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.
On the other side of the Republican divide, several senators spoke out Saturday against Cruz and Hawley’s effort.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said in a statement that she will vote to affirm the election and urged colleagues in both parties to join her in “maintaining confidence” in elections “so that we ensure we have the continued trust of the American people.”
Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said a “fundamental, defining feature of a democratic republic is the right of the people to elect their own leaders.” He said the effort by Hawley, Cruz and others “to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in swing states like Pennsylvania directly undermines this right.”
Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah called the Cruz-led effort an “ill-conceived endeavor” and said Trump’s call for supporters to converge on the Capitol had “the predictable potential to lead to disruption, and worse.” He added: “I could never have imagined seeing these things in the greatest democracy in the world. Has ambition so eclipsed principle?”
Earlier this week, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, another possible 2024 contender, urged his colleagues to “reject this dangerous ploy,” which he said threatens the nation’s civic norms.
News 4 has reached out to Hawley's office multiple times and is awaiting a response.
