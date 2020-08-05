SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 37-year-old former school security guard was charged with multiple counts of statutory rape and sodomy in north St. Louis County.
The St. Louis County Prosecutor issued warrants for Dexter Wade, of Duberry Lane, for one count of first degree statutory rape, three counts of first degree statutory sodomy, and one count of second degree statutory rape. He's being held on $100,00 cash-only bond.
Wade is accused of forcing a girl under 14 years old of having sex with her. The probable cause statement says social media messages corroborates the sexual contact between the victim and Wade. According to law enforcement, these incidents happened between August 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017.
Police said Wade was employed as a security guard with the Hazelwood School District between October 2013 to November 2016. He was also employed as a security guard by St. Louis Charter Schools from November 2016 through August 2017.
Police said no other victims have come forward, however, if you do believe you’ve been victimized by Wade call detectives at 314-615-5400.
