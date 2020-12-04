ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A former security officer is accused of rape and sodomy dating back to the late 1990s.
Robert Ross, of St. Peters, has been charged with one count of first-degree statutory rape, four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and three counts of first-degree child molestation.
According to St. Louis County police, the first victim came forward and told police when she was 11 years old in 2005, Ross would come into her room and touch her inappropriately. She then disclosed that two years later, when she was 13, she was raped by Ross.
A second victim told police Ross touched her inappropriately when she was between the ages of 9 and 14. A third victim told police Ross inappropriately touched her when she was between the ages of 11 and 16. Both alleged that one of the incidents occurred while at Ross’ home during a sleepover in 1998.
The 50-year-old worked as a security officer for St. Louis Public Schools from 2003 to 2006. He reportedly worked at Northwest Middle School, Vashon High School and Cleveland ROTC Naval High School. He also worked at Missouri Baptist Children’s Home from August 2007 to April 2008, police said.
The charges do not indicate a link to his work as a school security officer and the alleged victims.
The St. Louis County Police Department said anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Ross to call detectives at 314-615-5400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.