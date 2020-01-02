ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 15 modern-era player finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 have been announced, and once again Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce made the list.
The former wide receiver for "The Greatest Show on Turf" has been a finalist for numerous years. His fellow teammates, Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, and Orlando Pace, are all in the Hall.
Bruce caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl 34. He is fifth all-time with 15,208 total yards and 13th all-time with 1,024 receptions.
Joining Bruce for the first time is fellow receiver Torry Holt. The seven-time Pro Bowler played for the Ram from 1999-2008. Standing by his nickname, Big Game, Holt recorded six straight seasons with 1,300 yards
Bruce and Holt are among the 15 modern-era finalists for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2020. The other nominees include: Troy Polamalu, Reggie Wayne, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Zach Thomas, Bryant Young, Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Alan Faneca, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, John Lynch, and Richard Seymour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.