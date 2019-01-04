ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Issac Bruce has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the third year in a row.
Bruce was the only wide receiver to land on this year's list. He played for the Rams for 14 years and helped his team defeat the Tennessee Titans in 2000 to win a Super Bowl ring in Super Bowl XXXIV.
The Rams selected Bruce in the second round of the 1994 NFL draft.
However, Bruce wasn't the only finalist with history in the Show-Me State -- former St. Louis Cardinals head coach Don Coryell made the list. Coryell was a coach from 1973 -1977.
A total of 14 finalists including Bruce will have a chance to be selected in the Hall of Fame.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2019 will be announced during the NFL Honors, a two-hour award special at 9 p.m. on Feb. 3.
Click here to vote.
