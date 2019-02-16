ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Rams fans can now get their personal seat license refunds after the settlement website went live Saturday.
A $24 million settlement was the result of a three year legal battle. Since the team left nine seasons prematurely, and fans purchased the seats for 30 seasons, the lawsuit was successful.
If a PSL holder's claim is approved they are due to receive a 30 percent refund.
Richard Cornfeld, an attorney involved in filing the lawsuit, said the Rams should have issued the refund when they moved.
"This was why we did this... to force [the Rams] to do right by their best fans," Cornfeld said. "The people who had season tickets who went there game after game and watched some pretty crumby football for a while."
The settlement also covers damages.
