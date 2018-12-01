ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Although he was raised in Milton, Massachusetts and lived his adult life in Houston, Texas, George H.W. Bush had several ties to the St. Louis area.
Bush’s maternal grandfather, George Herbert Walker Senior, was from St. Louis and graduated from Washington University.
Walker had a banking and investment firm here called GH Walker and Company and helped organized the 1904 st. Louis world's fair.
The 41st president's youngest brother William Henry Trotter Bush lived in St. Louis as well. He was better known as Bucky Bush.
The president's brother was involved in many St. Louis institutions including being a chairman if the Missouri Botanical Gardens and a member on the Saint Louis University Board of Trustees.
H.W. Bush's first cousin George Herbert Walker III, better known as "Bert", still resides in St. Louis and has donated millions of dollars to Webster University in St. Louis and has served on the college's Board of Trustees since 1974.
H.W. Bush died late Friday night, a spokesperson for the Bush family announced.
H.W. Bush will be laid to rest in College Station, Texas at his presidential library next to his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, who died earlier in April.
