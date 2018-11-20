ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Former St. Louis County Police Chief Tim Fitch says it is very unlikely that the suspect responsible for a sexual assault and fatal shooting at a Catholic Supply store in West County blends in with the community.

Fitch said he doesn’t want to scare anyone but says he doesn’t want to sugar coat things either, not when it comes to the person responsible for what happened inside a Catholic Supply store on Manchester near Weidman on Monday.

Jamie Schmidt, 53, was fatally shot inside the store.

“Until this guy is caught, as long as out he’s out there, we should be worried,” said Fitch.

Fitch said the brazen nature of the crime leads to some concerning possibilities. He is not convinced what happened was or will be an isolated incident.

“I’m extremely concerned because this was a casual crime for this individual,” said Fitch. “In the afternoon in west St. Louis County, no care in the world about anyone discovering this. He was very nonchalant about the way he went through the assault and homicide."

Fitch calls the culprit a “sick individual.” But given his experience in law enforcement, he doesn’t believe the suspect necessarily hides it well.

“Chances are this is not going to be the next door neighbor. This is someone who’s going to be really odd due to the nature of this crime,” said Fitch.

Fitch said everyone needs to be on-guard.

Though nobody knows who is behind the crime, Fitch says looking at the sex offender list is a logical starting point.

“Clearly a sexual crime involved here. Look for DNA, those are the types of things they will focus on,” said Fitch.

In Missouri, tracking sex offenders data is easy. All you have to is type in the address and you can search for a sex offender near you. According to the data, 10 offenders live or work within a mile of the Catholic Supply store. Broaden the circle to two miles and there are approximately 45 such offenders.

Even if the suspect is a prior sex offender, figuring out who, or where that person lives won’t be easy without more evidence.

“It is hard to say if he’s local or not. One thing will tell us soon if he’s local is when something else happens,” Fitch said.