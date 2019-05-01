FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com)- A former pharmacist at SSM St. Clare Health Care plead guilty Tuesday for stealing prescription pills for her personal use.
Court documents say Tina Obermeier, 59, stole hydrocodone, methadone, methylphenidate, and alprazolam (commonly known as Ritalin and Xanax, respectively) from the pharmacy from January 2017 - April 2018. Officials say she would hide the drugs under her lab coat or her clothing instead of placing the prescribed drugs in bins designated to be delivered to patients.
In addition to swiping the drugs, Obermeier reprinted labels for prescriptions, that were already filled, to refilled for a second time.
Investigators said she stole 2,476 drugs from the Pyxis medical station at the St. Clare pharmacy for her own personal use.
She is facing up to four years in prison for federal charge of obtaining controlled substance by fraud or forgery. The sentence hearing will begin in late July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.