PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The city attorney of Pevely, Mo. charged a former city clerk of the City of Pevely with stealing Tuesday afternoon.
Amber Adams, 29, was charged Tuesday with one count of felony stealing.
Adams arrest and charge was a result of an investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the charging documents, Adams unlawfully withdrew $1,000 cash from the city. The sheriff’s department says Adams conducted a cash advance on the city’s credit card to obtain the money.
Adam’s is in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Jail on a $4,000 bond.
