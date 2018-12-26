ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The former owner of a south St. Louis pizza shop has been found guilty of eight separate counts of sex crimes against underage girls.
A federal judge announced the verdict in the trial of Loren Copp, who is also a former pastor, Wednesday in the U.S. District Court.
According to court documents, Copp rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 15 years. He could face up to 30 years.
Copp is the former owner of Dojo Pizza. He was arrested in April 2016, accused of possessing child pornography and attempting to produce it over a six-year period.
According to prosecutors, several underage girls lived at Dojo Pizza, which is located on Morganford in the Bevo Mill neighborhood. Copp either had sole custody or care of the girls because their parents were incarcerated or homeless, authorities said.
Copp allegedly forced the girls to work at the pizza shop and did not pay them appropriately or provide consistent food. He is also accused of threatening to kick the girls out when they didn’t work, which would leave them homeless.
Prosecutors believe Copp inappropriately touched the victims. He is also accused of making the girls sleep in beds with bed bugs. The girls reportedly contracted lice while under Copp’s care. Prosecutors allege Copp did not allow them to seek medical treatment.
Police and the FBI raided Dojo Pizza in November and December 2015 and said they found images of child pornography on a hard drive. One victim told authorities she performed a sex act with Copp when she was 12-years-old.
At the same time authorities were investigating the alleged child pornography they were also investigating an alleged human trafficking ring.
When Copp spoke with News 4 in February of 2016 he denied all the allegations.
In April of 2017, was charged with five additional accounts related to abuse of a minor.
That indictment alleged Copp tried to get two girls to convince an underage girl to expose her breasts online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.