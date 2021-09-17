WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A former police officer was sentenced to 14 years in prison for sex crimes that occurred in St. Louis County between 2003 and 2006.
Marcus Hudson, 52, was sentenced on Friday. He pleaded guilty to two counts of statutory sodomy, and one count of child molestation and sexual misconduct on July 30.
The case was investigated by Webster Grove police. The victim is now 32-years-old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.